2023 September 4 17:06

COSL signs new rig contracts with Equinor

Equinor has awarded COSL Drilling Europe new contracts in the North Sea. COSLInnovator and the COSLPromoter will be used for planned exploration and production drilling on the NCS, according to COSL's release.

The contract for the COSLPromoter is a part of COSL Drilling Europe long-term strategy to work for the main Energy Companies on the Norwegian Continental shelf. Commencement will be first quarter of 2025, which is foreseen directly after the current Equinor contract. The firm contract duration is one year and up to five years including options.

The contract with COSLInnovator has a firm duration of two years, and up to 5 years, including options. Operations will commence in the second quarter of 2025.

The new contracts will result in a recruitment need for the rig company.



