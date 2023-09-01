2023 September 1 10:43

Var Energi secures the COSLProspector drilling rig for a two-year drilling program in the Barents sea

Vår Energi sees substantial opportunities for further growth and value creation in the north and has secured the COSLProspector drilling rig for a two-year drilling program in the Barents region, in cooperation with Equinor, according to the company's release.

The rig contract with COSL Offshore Management AS builds on a cooperation between Vår Energi and Equinor that will secure access for the companies to the COSLProspector drilling rig for the period 2024-2026, with an option for an additional three years.

Vår Energi will drill exploration wells, appraisal wells, along with certain production wells, over a two-year period starting from the last half of 2024.

The objective is two-fold:

Identify additional petroleum resources near Goliat and Johan Castberg for maximum value creation and utilisation of existing infrastructure.

Targeted exploration for new gas resources that can lead to developing new gas export infrastructure.