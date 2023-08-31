2023 August 31 14:38

Equinor awards COSL Offshore Management AS two rigs contracts

Equinor has awarded COSL Offshore Management AS two contracts and will employ COSLPromoter and COSLInnovator on the Norwegian continental shelf, according to the company's release.

The contract values are calculated at around USD 369 million for both firm periods.

The COSLPromoter is already contracted to Equinor and will commence on the new contract in the first quarter of 2025. The firm contract is for one year, with options for a further four years. The COSLInnovator is contracted for two years, starting in the second quarter of 2025, and the contract includes options for a further three years.

The contract value includes running of casing, remote-operated vehicle (ROV), offshore waste management and cement unit maintenance. Mobilisation and demobilisation fees are also included.



Both rigs have been upgraded with energy efficiency measures and work processes to reduce emissions from operations.



