2023 August 28 12:15

Gothenburg Port starts developing of new digital port call solution

The Gothenburg Port Authority has started developing an entirely new digital port call solution in collaboration with maritime operators.

In addition to reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 1000 tons per year, the solution “Digital Port Call” will lead to time and cost savings for vessels calling at the port. The tool is expected to be in use starting early 2024.

Through the Digital Port Call, all parties involved in a ship's arrival, from the onboard captain to the harbor crew, can plan their daily operations and maximize efficiency.



Digital Port Call is the result of an extended collaboration between the Gothenburg Port Authority and the Finnish company Awake.AI, which is responsible for developing the service. In 2021, the parties launched a new digital Berth Planner tool, Allberth, to the market. Now the collaboration digitalizes the whole port call.



The Digital Port Call is part of the major initiative Green Connection that Port of Gothenburg is implementing to reduce port-related CO2 emissions by 70% by 2030. This involves ensuring storage and access to a mix of alternative fuels, as well as investments in physical and digital infrastructure that support a fossil-free logistics chain – at sea, on land, and at the terminals. €60 million is earmarked for investments in CO2-reducing measures.