  • Home
  • News
  • Gothenburg Port starts developing of new digital port call solution
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 28 12:15

    Gothenburg Port starts developing of new digital port call solution

    The Gothenburg Port Authority has started developing an entirely new digital port call solution in collaboration with maritime operators. 

    In addition to reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 1000 tons per year, the solution “Digital Port Call” will lead to time and cost savings for vessels calling at the port. The tool is expected to be in use starting early 2024.

    Through the Digital Port Call, all parties involved in a ship's arrival, from the onboard captain to the harbor crew, can plan their daily operations and maximize efficiency.

    Digital Port Call is the result of an extended collaboration between the Gothenburg Port Authority and the Finnish company Awake.AI, which is responsible for developing the service. In 2021, the parties launched a new digital Berth Planner tool, Allberth, to the market. Now the collaboration digitalizes the whole port call.

    The Digital Port Call is part of the major initiative Green Connection that Port of Gothenburg is implementing to reduce port-related CO2 emissions by 70% by 2030. This involves ensuring storage and access to a mix of alternative fuels, as well as investments in physical and digital infrastructure that support a fossil-free logistics chain – at sea, on land, and at the terminals. €60 million is earmarked for investments in CO2-reducing measures.

Другие новости по темам: CO2, Port of Gothenburg, digitalisation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 28

18:07 Kirby christens US's first hybrid electric inland towing vessel
17:59 Capital of Terminal “Udarnik” LLC in the Murmansk Region increased to RUB 1.4 billion
17:34 Maersk Supply Service to focus on scale and competitiveness in offshore wind and offshore support vessels
17:26 Equinor acquires stake in Bayou Bend CCS Project
17:00 Research vessel Akademik Golitsyn of Gazprom Flot made the transition from Kaliningrad to Kholmsk
16:41 PIL signs MoU with SGTraDex on digital logistics innovation
16:15 EPS featured on China Central TV as the manager of the first bulk carrier to complete LNG bunkering operations at Zhoushan Anchorage, China
15:39 DNV releases guidelines to validate low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and ammonia attribute claims
15:12 Erik Thun introduces next-generation Lake Vanern Max vessels
14:42 AET delivers LNG dual-fuel VLCC, Eagle Vellore on long-term charter to Shell
14:22 Torvald Klaveness and Lauritzen Bulkers sign a collaborative agreement
13:56 Vitino seaport and LNG handling facility to be put into operation in Murmansk Region this year
13:54 Stillstrom A/S and North Star join forces to accelerate vessel electrification and offshore charging in the offshore wind industry
13:02 MOL to study liquefied CO2 transport by vessel in JOGMEC Call for advanced CCS projects
12:42 NAVTOR partners with “K” LINE to enable 24/7 global fleet monitoring and support
12:15 Gothenburg Port starts developing of new digital port call solution
11:42 Cruise ship collides with tanker off Mallorca
11:40 Northern Fleet Arctic ship grouping holds exercise to defend Russian State border
10:59 Russian Classification Society (RCS) recognized Valdai-45R hydrofoil as unseaworthy
09:25 Andrey Kostin elected as USC BoD Chairman

2023 August 27

15:31 GLDD awarded another major project in Texas
14:52 US Navy to christen future USNS Navajo (T-ATS 6)
14:18 HAL's 2025 Europe season focuses on longer cruises, immersive iceland and more overnight stays
13:01 Dispute between Turkey and Iraq cuts European crude supply - Poten & Partners
11:04 PureteQ partners with local firm to produce scrubbers in China

2023 August 26

15:16 Australia's Incat Tasmania to deliver the world's largest battery electric ship
13:39 DP World to invest $510 million to develop Tuna-Tekra mega-container terminal in India
12:03 Nigerian Navy burns down intercepted oil vessel with 350,000 tonnes of unlawfully refined diesel
10:27 Oil companies sue U.S. over Gulf auction changes meant to protect whale - Reuters

2023 August 25

18:00 Shell mulls sale of Singapore refinery
17:54 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:19 Russian Railways and Belarusian Railways agree to develop infrastructure to ports in North-West
17:13 Port of Savannah receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes
16:57 Delo Group starts transportation of fertilizers with its own specialized containers through St. Petersburg terminals
16:25 Shipbuilding Cluster of the Arkhangelsk Region supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
15:36 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch released juvenile salmon into the Onega River
15:10 MPCC completes acquisition of five eco-design ships with delivery of AS Sabine
14:23 Four new partners join the Silk Alliance Singapore green corridor cluster initiative
14:10 First batch of grain shipped by a pilot voyage from port-type SEZ in the Astrakhan Region to Iran
13:43 Yara and VNG with commitment for cooperation in ammonia
13:18 Panama Canal to extend transit restrictions for at least 10 more months
12:43 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering constructs world’s first ship with ‘AI Engineer’
11:58 NYK receives contract to conduct study on marine transportation of CO2
11:47 Capacity of FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line increased by 16%
11:25 Submarine Kronstadt submerge in Baltic Fleet training zone within sea trials
11:24 ADNOC takes delivery of third very large crude carrier
10:52 POSCO E&C inks MOU with Norwegian firm on offshore wind farm
10:40 Ship detachment of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet leaves Qingdao port for Vladivostok
10:13 Titan and 123Carbon partner on carbon insetting to progress clean fuel transition
09:58 Passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design intended for Nizhny Novgorod Region launched in Chkalovsk
09:19 Exports of Russian crude oil, petrochemical products, and LNG to Africa surged 2.6 times over two years – Vladimir Putin

2023 August 24

18:07 Hanwha Ocean to invest $1.5 bn in defense sector, shipbuilding technologies
17:35 Russia is ready to resume the grain deal "the very day and hour" the West fulfills its promises - Sergey Lavrov
17:34 Titan performed the first two Ship-to-Ship LNG bunker operations in Hamburg
17:12 HD KSOE delivers world's first LNG-propelled bulk carrier with built-in AI engineer
17:07 USC obtained new Certificate of Firm Conformity from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
16:44 John T. Essberger chooses RINA’s SERTICA Electronic Logbooks
16:14 MISC posts financial results for the second quarter of FY2023
16:00 Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to establish a joint logistics company within the Trans-Caspian corridor
15:44 Incat Tasmania selects Wartsila solutions for world’s first zero emissions, lightweight Ro-Pax ferry