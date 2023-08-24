2023 August 24 15:44

Incat Tasmania selects Wartsila solutions for world’s first zero emissions, lightweight Ro-Pax ferry

Technology group Wärtsilä will power the biggest battery electric ship ever built with its battery electric propulsion system and waterjets, according to the company's release. The vessel is a new ferry being built by Incat Tasmania and has been ordered by Incat’s long-term South American customer, Buquebús. With an overall length of 130 metres, the ferry will be the largest ever vessel of its type. It will also be the world’s first zero emissions, lightweight catamaran. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in July 2023.

The uniquely designed vessel will be fully battery powered, with e-motor driven Wärtsilä waterjets as the main propulsors. The battery modules and energy storage system package is four times larger than on any electric/hybrid ship currently operating.



The full Wärtsilä scope of supply includes Wärtsilä’s own energy management system, the power conversion system, DC shore charging system, the 40 MWh battery modules, the DC hub, the eight electric motors, eight Wärtsilä axial flow WXJ1100 waterjets, and the ProTouch propulsion control system. Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for the latter part of 2024, and the vessel will be delivered in 2025.

The vessel will operate between Argentina and Uruguay. It will carry 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles.