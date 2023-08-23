2023 August 23 15:46

Australian and Japanese companies execute R&D Project Agreement to develop safe and efficient solutions for the bulk transport of CO2 by ships

Future Energy Exports CRC Limited, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, Low Emission Technology Australia, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. have executed a Project Agreement for the "LP Technology R&D Project" to conduct research and development to demonstrate the technical feasibility and operability of low-pressure and low temperature solutions for the bulk transport of CO2 by ships, according to MOL's release.

The LP Technology R&D Project will involve studying behaviour and boil off characteristics of liquid CO2 under dynamic operating conditions and the impact of non-CO2 components through the following activities. This LP Technology R&D Project will be executed by FEnEx CRC, University of Western Australia, Curtin University, Seoul National University and deepC Store Pty Ltd.

Conducting experiments using laboratory scale facilities (such as pressure cell and boil-off apparatus) to study the phase behaviour and boil off characteristics of liquid CO2 under dynamic operating conditions and the impact of non-CO2 components;

Incorporating new data into custom engineering models for CO2 boil off and phase behaviour calculations developed by the FEnEx CRC and using the new data to test predictions made with existing software tools; and

Designing pilot-scale Carbon Capture, Utilisation &/or Storage (CCUS) demonstration tests or project needed to validate the engineering models anchored to laboratory data that can be up-scaled as part of a subsequent project.

The current design of liquefied CO2 vessels has a limited storage volume due to their operating pressure and temperature (18 bar, -26 °C). Low pressures and low temperatures (approximately 7 bar, -49 °C) are considered one of the best options to significantly reduce costs for CO2 vessel design. However, there is no record of liquefied CO2 transportation by ship under low pressure and low temperatures conditions. Therefore, it is necessary to address operational risks and enhance the likelihood of technical feasibility.