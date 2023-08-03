2023 August 3 16:47

IWSA expects over 40 large wind propulsion equipped vessels to be operating by 2023

International Windship Association spearheads a coordinated initiative to accelerate shipping decarbonisation. The campaign is designed to accelerate the adoption of hybrid alternative propulsion methods, blending wind, alternative fuels and energy efficiency measures, the aim is to achieve a rapid and measurable decarbonisation of the global shipping fleet in the 2020s.

Wind propulsion is shipping’s most impactful emissions reduction technology, with practical solutions ready to go or nearing market. Direct wind energy requires no new infrastructure investment, no storage tanks onboard and is delivered directly to the point of use.

“There are already 11 large ocean-going vessels with wind-assist systems installed, with over 20 rigs installed along with two more installations pending this quarter and a further 20+ smaller sail cargo and small cruise vessels using wind; that is more than all current new alternative fuelled vessels combined,” IWSA Secretary General Gavin Allwright said.

“The EU has forecast that up to 10,700 wind propulsion installations could be in place by 2030, and the UK Clean Maritime Plan forecasts that wind propulsion technologies will become a £2billion a year segment, with approximately 30,000 installations (equivalent to 40-45% market penetration) by the 2050’s.”

IWSA’s ‘Decade of Wind Propulsion’ campaign combines three key elements:

• Delivery: The strong pipeline of retrofit systems and newbuild projects suggests that numbers will double each year going forward – the IWSA expects that over 40 large wind propulsion equipped vessels will be operating by 2023.

• Optimisation: R&D to improve optimisation of existing systems continues apace alongside new concepts and solutions. IWSA is launching a ‘Wind Propulsion Accelerator Programme’, which has a dedicated test fleet, an incubator programme to support wind technology and a pipeline to assist bringing these systems to market. The optimisation strategy includes research in hybrid systems that fully integrate the energy management vessel from ship design to advanced weather routing and other aspects, which enable the full benefit of wind to be realised.

• Facilitation: The adoption of a hybrid W.A.V.E. - Wind propulsion with Activity - operational optimisation (speed, power limits, weather routing etc); Vessel optimisation (EMS integration, energy efficiency measures etc.) to significantly reduce the amount of Eco fuels required, thus enabling a quicker, deeper and ultimately cheaper roll out of these new fuels into the market. Less storage space, the increase of vessel range and even the potential to generate fuel onboard are further key facilitators.



The International Windship Association (IWSA) facilitates and promotes wind propulsion solutions for commercial shipping worldwide and brings together all parties in the development of a wind ship sector to shape industry and government attitudes and policies. Representing 130 members, IWSA is a member-driven, not-for-profit association made up of wind propulsion technology suppliers and ship development projects, shipping companies, designers, naval architects, engineers, academics, classification societies.