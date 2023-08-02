2023 August 2 12:31

Yanmar to сommercialize maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to decarbonize ships

Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (YPT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has successfully commercialized a maritime hydrogen fuel cell system towards decarbonization of the maritime industry, according to the company's release.

The company plans to propose the installation of this system into various ships, including passenger ships, work ships, and cargo ships operating in coastal areas where hydrogen refueling is relatively accessible. In line with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) revised target of achieving zero net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by around 2050, the maritime sector is pursuing decarbonization efforts.

YPT has actively participated in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's (MLIT) initiatives to establish safety guidelines for hydrogen fuel cell ships and develop a roadmap for hydrogen utilization in the marine industry. Furthermore, YPT has engaged in multiple initiatives, including navigational tests of demonstration ships equipped with hydrogen fuel cells and conducting high-pressure hydrogen refueling tests for ships.

Leveraging their expertise and experience in the marine engine business, Yanmar aims to provide total solutions for decarbonization and digitalization of ships with comprehensive designs covering the entire powertrain of fuel cell ships, encompassing power storage, power management, propulsion, hydrogen storage systems and more. This comprehensive system will support the decarbonization and digitalization of the entire ship.

As part of the Yanmar Group's commitment to its YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050 initiative, the company aims to realize a sustainable society while addressing GHG reduction and minimizing environmental impact.

