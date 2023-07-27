2023 July 27 12:43

Kalmar to supply ten new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Patrick Terminals in Melbourne

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply a total of ten new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Patrick Terminals in Melbourne. The significant order was booked in Cargotec's 2023 Q3 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q1 of 2024, according to the company's release.

Patrick Terminals is Australia's leading container terminal operator, handling over three million TEUs annually. The company operates some of Australia's most technologically advanced terminals at four strategically located ports: Brisbane AutoStrad Terminal, Sydney AutoStrad Terminal, Melbourne Terminal, and Fremantle Terminal in Western Australia.



Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. Kalmar is part of Cargotec.