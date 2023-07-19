2023 July 19 17:20

30% of global shipping fleet needs tech upgrade for CII reporting

Marine coatings specialists AkzoNobel warns that 30% of the global fleet lack the technology onboard to report Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) data as required by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to SeatradeMaritime.

By 21 March next year CII data from the previous year must have been calculated and reported to the Data Collection System (DCS) verifier, and according to AkzoNobel over 30% of ships in the world fleet need to upgrade their technology to meet this requirement.

At the recent IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) it was agreed the level of ambition for reducing CII as an average across the industry would be by 40% in 2030 compared to 2008 levels. This is part of the ambitions to meet net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

He noted shipowners now had a timeline to work towards and that emissions data had never been more important. AkzoNobel’s International Hullcare package with the Intertrac tool allows shipowners and managers to track a vessel’s emissions at the level required for reporting to the IMO.