2023 July 18 16:36

RightShip, Port of London Authority partner to support maritime decarbonisation

RightShip, a leading ESG-focused digital maritime platform, has today announced a partnership to collaborate with the Port of London Authority (PLA) in its efforts to support the transition to Net Zero on the Thames.

Under this partnership the Port of London Authority will harness RightShip’s Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP), enabling accurate measurement, identification, and execution of an effective decarbonisation strategy.

A first of its kind sustainability data assessment tool, the MEP combines Automatic Identification System (AIS) vessel movement data with RightShip’s vessel insight data to identify areas of concern and opportunities to reduce environmental impact.

Adhering to UNEP and UNFCCC guidelines, the MEP will employ an energy-based modelling approach to calculate emissions from vessels operating within the port boundary. It will measure up to 16 different emissions against targets specified by the Port of London Authority.

This collaboration will provide RightShip with live operational data from the port, enabling the ongoing development and refinement of the MEP based on real-time insights into its functioning.





