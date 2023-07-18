2023 July 18 16:18

Japan set install zero emission chargers for ships in Hanshin Port and Keihin Port

e5 Lab Inc., Marindows Inc., e-Mobility Power Inc., CHAdeMO Association, The Japan Ship Technology Research Association, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and Development Bank of Japan Inc. have established the “Promotion Council for Zero Emission Chargers for Ships, aiming to promote the widespread use of standardized shore-to-ship power stations.



In October 2020, Japan declared “carbon neutrality by 2050” and expressed its aim to “reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 compared to 2013 levels, and aim for even further reductions to 50%.” In a joint declaration between Japan and the US in April 2021, both countries also agreed to cooperate on Carbon Neutral Ports (hereinafter referred to as “CNP”).

In Japan, port areas are the heart of coastal industrial zones, where power plants, steelworks, chemical industries, and others, responsible for about 60% of the country’s CO2 emissions, are concentrated. Intensive efforts towards decarbonization in these port areas are seen as effective and necessary to promote Japan’s carbon neutrality by 2050. In this context, “shore-to-ship power supply,” which involves supplying electricity from land to ships, is attracting attention as a concrete measure to reduce CO2 emissions.

Approximately 40% of CO2 emissions in ports come from diesel generators on docked ships. Moreover, these generators not only emit CO2 but also cause a significant impact on the surrounding environment by emitting harmful substances such as “noise,” “vibration,” “PM,” “NOx,” and “SOx.”

The Council, in line with the government’s policy and as a world-first initiative involving the member companies, has recognized the effectiveness of zero emission chargers (onshore power) for ships to promote decarbonization in maritime and port areas and the expansion of renewable energy use and has united in purpose.



In the Council, taking into account the various issues in the ship power supply business in the early stages of EV ship diffusion, the participating members will play their respective roles and through an All-Japan collaboration centered on the seven companies mentioned above, we aim to develop and maintain a strategic ecosystem for zero emission chargers for ships, and to strategically engage in efficient operations and effective utilization. This will lead to improved user convenience, an increase in the number of ships using the service, the independence of the ship power supply business, and the further development of chargers. Ultimately, this will realize zero emissions from ships in port areas, the spread of EV ships, the expansion of renewable energy use, and improvements in global and local environmental issues.



For the first phase, by fiscal 2025, will be installed prototype standardized universal zero emission chargers for ships in Hanshin Port and Keihin Port, which are international strategic ports where domestic and foreign freight and ships are concentrated.

Kobe City Port Bureau and Yokohama City Port Bureau are participating in the Council as observers.