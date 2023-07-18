2023 July 18 15:24

Arsenio Dominguez becomes the new Secretary-General of IMO

The IMO announces on Twitter that Panama’s candidate has been selected at a meeting at its headquarters in London on Tuesday afternoon, according to ShippingWatch.

He will head the organization, which is responsible for creating global rules for shipping, from the turn of the year, replacing the current Secretary-General, South Korean Kitack Lim.

Dominguez represents Panama, which has one of the world’s largest ship registers.

He has served for many years as director of the important Marine Environment Division, which organizes the biannual meetings of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).

Just a few weeks ago, the environment committee adopted a new and more ambitious climate agreement for shipping.

The agreement tightens the requirements for shipping so that ships must now aim for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 or thereabouts. Previously, the ambition was 50 percent by 2050.

A total of seven people had announced their candidacy to become the next leader of the IMO, which is made up of member states from around the world.

Dominguez has been elected by the IMO Council, which is made up of representatives from 40 countries.

Dominguez worked for the Panama Maritime Authority for almost 20 years until July 2017, when he became chief of staff of the IMO. He has been head of the environment division since January 2022.

Since announcing his candidacy for the top position at the IMO, he has been criticized by several parties.

In January, an American NGO criticized the Panamanian ship registry for sheltering tankers carrying Iranian oil. In this way, the registry assists in keeping Iran’s nuclear program alive.



As recently as June, Dominguez was also criticized when he made statements that were perceived by some as suggesting that shipping companies themselves must take the lead in the green transition rather than waiting for legislators.