2023 July 17 10:31

World Fuel Services completes first LNG bunkering in China for Hapag-Lloyd

World Fuel Services Corporation has completed a milestone LNG bunkering operation for the refueling of a carrier at a Chinese port, with the new Hapag-Lloyd ship Berlin Express becoming only the second carrier to be refueled with bonded LNG in the port, according to the company's release.

With the support of both the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port authority and local supplier CNOOC, the dual-fuel Berlin Express took delivery of 6,000 cubic meters of bonded LNG fuel in an operation that lasted around 20 hours. The Berlin Express is a 24,000 TEU ultra-large container ship on its maiden voyage, having been launched in June.



Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a division of World Kinect Corporation, a global Fortune 100 fuel and energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, sustainability, and transaction and payment management solutions to customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and Government divisions.