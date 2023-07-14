2023 July 14 17:20

DB Schenker and Volvo Cars reduce emissions in ocean freight

DB Schenker and Volvo Cars have embarked on a partnership for more sustainable ocean freight, shipping 12,000 standard containers (TEU) with automotive spare parts on vessels using biofuel that will reduce CO2 emissions by 84% per container, according to the company's release.

In total over a year, this saves roughly 9,000 tons of CO2 compared to ocean freight vessels powered by fossil fuel. The program started in June and connects, among others, Volvo Cars’ Gothenburg production plant with the ports of Savannah, Newark, and New York. This kicks off a new long-term business relationship between the leading logistics provider and one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. DB Schenker procures second generation biofuel of the type used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME).



The renewable fuel used for these transports is certified by an independent third-party and not produced in competition with food crops. Therefore, it has less impact on the environment in accordance with the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED). When renewable fuel is not available on a specific shipment for Volvo Cars, it will be used for another customer’s transport elsewhere and allocated to Volvo Cars through a methodology called mass-balancing. This method is third-party audited regularly and ensures that the overall cut in fossil fuel is on par with the actual use in container vessels.