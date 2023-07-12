2023 July 12 15:25

Pasha Hawaii announces delivery of second LNG-fueled ‘Ohana Class Vessel ‘MV Janet Marie’ at AmFELS

Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii, together with Texas-based AmFELS (A member of Seatrium Group), announced the delivery of the MV Janet Marie, the second of two new ‘Ohana Class, 774-foot Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) powered container ships built at AmFELS. The new vessel joins Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane, as well as the company’s first ‘Ohana Class vessel, MV George III, which began service on August 17, 2022, according to the company's release.

Operating on liquefied natural gas from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, accompanying its sister ship, George III, in representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessels to serve Hawaii. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.



