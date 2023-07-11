2023 July 11 09:48

EST-Floattech delivers 2.2 MWh battery system for world's first carbon-neutral event vessel

EST-Floattech has designed, built and delivered two Green Orca battery systems for the world’s first CO2-neutral event vessel: Oceandiva London, according to the company's release.

Designed and built by the Dutch energy technology and storage solutions specialist, the Green Orca system is made up of two lithium battery packs with an total capacity of 2.2 MWh. This energy storage system is one of the cornerstones for the vessel’s CO 2 -neutral operation.

In this way, EST- Floattech is instrumental for the vessel having received the Green Award Foundation’s prestigious Gold Certificate with a Platinum Label. This is the highest level of recognition for shipping companies committed to environment protection, safety and quality. ‘Oceandiva London’ is also the first vessel of its kind to receive it.

The vessel, which will enter service this summer, features several industry firsts. The batteries are charged by both green fast charging shore power and onboard solar panels, with a biofuel generator as back up for longer excursions.

The vessel was designed for the British events company Smart Group by Amsterdam-based company Oceandiva – who operates similar ships in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. Working in collaboration with Oceandiva, Smart Group owns, manages and operates the vessel. The 86m long and 17m wide ‘Oceandiva London’ – the largest floating event venue on the Thames – offers 2,625 m2 of flexible indoor and outdoor space spread across three decks.

The vessel was built by VEKA Group of Werkendam, the Netherlands. Electrical system integrator Werkina Werkendam commissioned EST-Floatech for the energy solution.

EST-Floattech is specialized in developing, delivering and installing reliable, sustainable and safe battery systems for maritime and other applications. The in-house developed Battery Management System software is integrated to assure safe delivery and charging of power. With over 200 projects and vessels sailing over a decade with EST-Floattech batteries, the company has demonstrated the feasibility and reliability of EST- Floattech battery technology. EST-Floattech’s stakeholders are YARD ENERGY Investments, Ponooc, Rotterdam Port Fund en Participatiefonds Duurzame Economie Noord-Holland (PDENH).