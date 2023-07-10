2023 July 10 12:11

Svitzer and South Hook enter EcoTow agreement to reduce tug fleet emissions

Svitzer, a global towage provider and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has announced an EcoTow agreement to fuel a fleet of five tugs dedicated to the South Hook LNG Terminal in Milford Haven, with hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), a low-carbon fuel. The switch from fuelling tugs with marine gas oil (MGO) to HVO will reduce CO2 emissions, whilst maintaining a safe and reliable service for South Hook LNG and its customers, according to the company's release.

The long-term deal, which requires no modifications to equipment or engines, will see a significant reduction in CO2 emissions from the five tugs servicing the LNG discharging at South Hook.

South Hook LNG Terminal is the first terminal at the Port of Milford Haven to switch its towage contract to low-carbon fuels, taking advantage of Svitzer's EcoTow solution.



In 2022, the switch from MGO to HVO in Svitzer's UK fleet prevented more than 21,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere. With the HVO conversion of the fleet dedicated to the service of South Hook LNG, there are only a few tugs left to be converted to complete the conversion of Svitzer's entire UK fleet to low-carbon fuels.