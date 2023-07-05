  • Home
  • News
  • Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 5 15:46

    Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June

    A total of 285,000 TEU of boxship capacity joined the global fleet last month, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner said in a note to clients on Tuesday, the biggest monthly growth on record, according to Ship & Bunker.

    MSC took on 114,474 TEU of the new capacity.

    "Initially, forecast deliveries for June were even in the 400,000 TEU range, but labour shortages at Far Eastern yards and a slow cargo market have seen a fair number of vessel handovers slip into Q3," Alphaliner said.

    "No fewer than five megamax ships joined the global fleet in June: two units for MSC, and one each for ONE, OOCL and Hapag-Lloyd.

    "On top of these, shipyards delivered nine neo-panamax vessels.

    "MSC alone received five of these, while Maersk, Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM each got one.

    "Over the course of this year and the next, newbuilding deliveries are expected to remain high, fuelled by an orderbook of 7.60 MTEU- or 28.5% of the existing liner fleet."

    Alphaliner lists current total global boxship capacity at 27.3 million TEU.

Другие новости по темам: MSC, ONE, Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, OOCL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 5

17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel
16:07 OOCL announces Q2 2023 results
16:07 The Federation Council approves amendments to the codes of shipping concerning autonomous navigation
15:47 Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7
15:46 Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
14:38 Operations halted at Japan's biggest port after suspected cyberattack
14:17 Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore
13:42 Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston
13:18 Used car imports doubled in Jan-Jun 2023 to 130 000 units – Vladivostok Customs
13:15 EKPO secures contract to supply fuel cell stacks for cruise ship
12:43 Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City
12:24 ICTSI unveils new initiative to drive decarbonization efforts
11:42 Consortium of Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens completes enlargement of Twente canals
11:25 Port of Montreal prepares to invest in the development of green fuels on its land
10:20 MPA Singapore and Lloyd’s Register sign ‘Silk Alliance’ MoU aimed at driving zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans
09:57 Oktyabrskaya Railway’s car loadings rose 5.8% Y/Y to 51.8 million tonnes in January-June
09:41 Damen Naval contracts RH Marine for new Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates

2023 July 4

18:06 CMA CGM announces reshuffle of GTL service connecting Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Libya
17:30 The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered
17:30 Herbert-ABS releases HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software
17:16 CMA CGM to launch TURAF EXPRESS service connecting Turkey, Malta and Algeria
16:43 AI-based project to optimize vessel performance forecasting concludes testing
16:39 Atomflot names Leonid Irlitsa as new Director General
16:21 Asyad Drydock applies high-quality nano-epoxy silicone coating on Asyad Shipping’s Ultramax bulk carrier Jabal Al Kawr
16:12 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded offshore grid connections between TenneT’s DolWin kappa platform and the N-3.7 and N-3.8 Offshore Wind Farms in Germany
16:00 Orca AI teams up with Marubeni to expand global reach of its pioneering technology
15:42 Subic Bay International Terminals expand South China, Vietnam connectivity
15:07 Six-month bunker fuel sales in the Port of Vladivostok fall 20% to 240,000 tonnes
15:02 NYK joins GCMD as first Japan-headquartered strategic partner to accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation
14:32 Tallink Grupp publishes Q2 2023 results
14:02 Volvo Cars uses ECO Delivery Ocean solution from Maersk to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint
13:32 ABS publishes Guidance Notes on Yacht Design
13:12 ICS Publications launches new Ship Recycling Guide as Hong Kong Convention is ratified
12:41 Bunker One takes over Greenergy clients out of Thames
12:21 Atomflot’s nuclear-powered icebreakers handled 435 ship calls during this winter-spring shipping season
12:14 TMC secures compressor deliveries to 12 LNG carriers
11:35 Egypt starts building its first integrated fishing port
11:13 KOGAS advances US$7 bln gas development project in Mozambique
10:41 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins orders to build a floating production unit and eight vessels
09:57 Severnaya Railway's loading volume down 7.3% to 28.2 million tonnes in January-June

2023 July 3

18:04 NYK recognized for achieving top tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program
17:52 Mundra Port anchors one of the longest vessel
17:36 Gas carrier “Grazyna Gesicka” makes first arrival in Poland
17:11 Global marine port security market to reach $30 bln by 2030
16:52 AD Ports completes the acquisition of a global integrated logistics services provider Noatum
16:32 CoolCo announces exercise of purchase option for two 2-stroke LNG carrier newbuilds
16:18 Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail
15:56 China container ports handle 122 million teu in Jan - May
15:35 Evergreen, CMA CGM, and Maersk place orders for up to 44 containerships, valued at over $5 billion
15:04 DNV develops new Shore Power class rules for tankers
14:47 Russia to cut oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August
14:45 WinGD changes CEO
14:07 Annual dredging at the Port of Weipa complete
13:42 Seaway7 awarded East Anglia 3 contract
13:16 ABS publishes comprehensive guide for offshore electric substations
12:35 Crowley acquires a logistics services company serving the U.S. to the British Virgin Islands