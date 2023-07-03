2023 July 3 15:35

Evergreen, CMA CGM, and Maersk place orders for up to 44 containerships, valued at over $5 billion

The container shipping market is bustling with activity as container shipping giants Maersk, Evergreen, and CMA CGM collectively place orders for up to staggering 44 containerships, valued at over $5 billion, according to Offshore Energy.



Evergreen has emerged as the biggest spender with a reported order of twenty-four 16,000 TEU containerships. According to Intermodal, the order has been spread between Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea, and Japan’s Nihon Shipyard, with deliveries spread between 2026 and 2027. The Taiwanese shipping firm is said to be paying around $4 billion for the newbuilds.

Maersk announced earlier this week that it has ordered six mid-sized container vessels with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group. The company said that the six 9,000 TEU vessels will all have dual-fuel engines able to operate on green methanol and fuel oil. The ships are slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027. According to Intermodal, Maersk has options for four additional vessels of the same size under the terms of the contract. The order is valued at around $1.4 billion.

While Evergreen and Maersk have committed to methanol as fuel, CMA CGM remains dedicated to liquefied natural gas (LNG). French liner company CMA CGM has been linked to an order for ten 24,000 TEU containerships, Shipbroker reports indicate that Jiangsu Yangzijiang, China, has been hired for the job and that the vessels will be delivered in 2026. The containerships will be LNG dual-fuelled.