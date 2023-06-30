2023 June 30 15:23

Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from DNV for its advanced ShaPoLi solution

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group brand, announces that it has been granted a Type Approval certification for its Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi) solution by the classification society DNV.

The solution helps ship-owners and operators comply with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations aimed at curbing Green House Gas emissions and carbon intensity by 40% before 2030.

This certification confirms that Ascenz Marorka ShaPoLi system complies with IMO resolution MEPC 335(76) and can be used on vessels subjected to EEXI overridable power limitation. The solution monitors propeller shaft power and signals an alert in the wheelhouse if the shaft power exceeds the EEXI calculated maximum power. The system logs the periods where the limit was exceeded and enables crew to give comments.

The solution can also be connected to the Ascenz Marorka online platform and thus offer real-time monitoring and optimization capabilities to users on-board and on-shore. These different benefits make Ascenz Marorka's ShaPoLi a unique solution on the market.

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT brand, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering the one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, Weather Routing.