2023 June 15 17:05

Kalmar introduces Electric Straddle Carrier Charge Family

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has announced the launch of the Electric Straddle Carrier Charge Family, the latest addition to its rapidly growing portfolio of fully electric equipment. The company’s electrically powered offering already includes straddle carriers and smaller cargo handling equipment such as reachstackers and forklifts with varying lifting capacities, according to the company's release.

The Charge Family comprises battery technologies, charging solutions and software to support operators of both manual and automated terminals with their transition towards decarbonised operations. The family includes:

the Kalmar electric straddle carrier with high-energy battery, capable of up to four hours of continuous operation with a charging time of 45–50 minutes

the Kalmar electric straddle carrier with high-power battery (previously known as the Kalmar FastCharge™ straddle carrier), capable of up to 50 minutes of continuous operation with a charging time of five to six minutes using FastCharge technology

two different charging options: a standard CCS charging interface compatible with any commercial charging station, or optional FastCharge technology where the onboard battery is charged via a pantograph at a FastCharge charging station

the Kalmar Charge Optimiser software, which automatically assigns charging tasks to the operator to avoid queues at the charging stations and ensure high utilisation of charging points

the Kalmar One Fleet Optimiser software for Kalmar AutoStrads, which handles job scheduling and dispatching, including assigning charging tasks to equipment

the Kalmar Insight Energy Module, which provides visibility over battery charging status, energy utilisation and charging KPIs



Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. Kalmar is part of Cargotec.