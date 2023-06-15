2023 June 15 15:23

CPGC and BASF accelerate onboard CO2 capture system development

CSSC Power (Group) Co., Ltd. (CPGC) and BASF have formed a solid cooperation to expedite the progress of onboard carbon capture (CO2 capture) system for commercial maritime applications, according to the company's release. CPGC has always been committed to providing green, low carbon solutions for the shipping industry. Combining CPGC’s leading capabilities in research and development, manufacturing and supply of marine engines and power systems with BASF’s gas treatment expertise, this cooperation helps to achieve sustainable developments in the global shipping industry. Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements to commemorate the partnership.

The cooperation aims to address the challenges of energy efficiency improvement and emission reduction in the maritime sector to meet the growing demand for decarbonization of vessels. The companies will conduct tests against different types of marine fuel and engines to accelerate the development of onboard carbon capture system using BASF’s OASE blue gas treatment technology.

OASE blue is BASF’s gas treatment technology with low energy consumption, low solvent losses, and an exceptionally flexible operating range. It is developed to tackle unique challenges posed by the contaminants in flue gas sources from fossil power generation plants, steam reformers, waste incinerators, and cement industry.



CSSC Power (Group) Co., Ltd. (CPGC) is an enterprise under China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), a Fortune 500 company, focusing on research and development, manufacturing and services in power equipment for marine application. Headquartered in Shanghai, China. CPGC core business covers low, medium and high-speed marine engines, as well as application products and services in engine spare parts, power and air pollution control systems. The company's business spans nearly 120 countries around the world. CPGC provides customers technical solutions and consulting services for the entire life cycle of related products.

With more than 50 years of experience, BASF offers its customers efficient gas treating solutions for a variety of applications such as natural gas, synthesis gas, flue gas and biogas. Worldwide, these solutions have been proven and demonstrated in about 500 reference plants. BASF markets its range of gas treating technologies, the corresponding solvents and complete technical services including the digital platform OASE connect under the brand OASE – Gas Treating Excellence by BASF.