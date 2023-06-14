2023 June 14 17:35

First Hapag-Lloyd-owned ship in the FE2 service makes call at Wilhelmshaven

Since April 2023, JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven has been part of the regular rotation of the FE2 service in the sailing schedule of the partners in THE Alliance (Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, Yang Ming and Hyundai Merchant Marine). On 13 June, the almost 20,000 TEU “Al Zubara” made the first-ever call of a Hapag-Lloyd-owned vessel in the FE2 service at the Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW), according to the company's release.



At present, investments are being made in the container terminal’s infrastructure. For example, the eight container-handling gantry cranes currently in place are being raised by 11 metres to enable them to optimally handle 24,000 TEU ships, and two more of these cranes are being installed. The automation is in the planning. Hapag-Lloyd has held a 30% stake in CTW since 2022. In addition, the Rail Terminal Wilhelmshaven (RTW), in which Hapag-Lloyd holds a 50% stake, has been electrified and expanded to have two tracks.



With a fleet of 250 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,100 employees and more than 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 119 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.