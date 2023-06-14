2023 June 14 15:33

DNV verifies the safety of all aspects of Project Greensand’s CO2 storage in the North Sea

Project Greensand has received official safety approval from DNV. The project is the first in the world to demonstrate that CO2 can be transported across national borders and stored offshore to mitigate climate change, according to the company's release.



On Wednesday, 8 March, HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark officially opened the underground storage of CO2 in Denmark. Later in the day, representatives from DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, appeared onstage at the First Carbon Storage event in Esbjerg to present the Statement of Conformity to Project Greensand.

The presentation of this framed safety verification follows years of involvement by DNV of the entire value chain’s concept, design, components, underground sites and facilities. DNV has also analysed all safety aspects of Project Greensand’s pilot phase. The document is clear evidence that the safety of Project Greensand complies with the highest Danish and international standards.



The safety verification covers everything from the fabrication by the individual subcontractors to the actual offshore installation. It was received with pride by the partners behind Project Greensand.



With the safety of the pilot phase verified, Project Greensand is now able to continue working along the same lines to fulfil its ambition to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year in 2025/2026, and potentially up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030. Project Greensand complies with the Offshore Safety Directive, which sets the highest safety standards in connection with the storage of CO2 in the North Sea, just as it does with oil and gas activities.



DNV’s work in connection with Project Greensand has involved extensive analyses of plans, the suitability of the underground sites, and the practicability of the storage and designs, along with DNV’s physical presence during a stress test of the individual sub-elements and approval of the connection and installation of offshore systems throughout the value chain and across national borders.



DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.

The consortium behind Project Greensand consists of 23 Danish and international companies, universities and research institutions who are working to deliver a pronounced contribution to the green transition by storing CO2 below the seabed of the North Sea. At the First Carbon Storage event on 8 March 2023, Project Greensand was the first in the world to demonstrate that CO2 can be transported across national borders and stored offshore to mitigate climate change.