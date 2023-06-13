2023 June 13 17:54

RWO’s CS-MBR makes ferry debut with New Zealand’s KiwiRail Interisland service

RWO, a leading supplier of intelligent water management solutions, has been selected by KiwiRail to supply its next-generation advanced water treatment system (AWTS) - the CleanSewage Membrane Reactor (CS-MBR) – to New Zealand’s Inter-Island Resilient Connection Project (iReX), according to the company's release.

Two brand-new custom-built Interislander ROPAX ferries have been ordered to service the connection between Wellington and Picton. Environmental protection is a key priority for the project and both vessels, which are being built at Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), will have RWO’s CS-MBR system installed.

RWO’s CS-MBR is a sustainable biological treatment technology that has been designed specifically to minimise a vessel’s impact on the environment, achieve the highest standards for effluent discharge and exceed regulatory requirements. The CS-MBR is also fully type approved in accordance with IMO MEPC.227(64) including section 4.2 which addresses nitrogen and phosphorus removal.

For over 45 years, RWO has been supplying future-proof solutions for marine water treatment - made in Germany. The product portfolio includes equipment for the treatment of drinking and process water as well as systems for pollution prevention such as oily water separators or sewage treatment plants. Today RWO is recognized as a technological leader in the field of oil/water-separation with over 16,000 units delivered worldwide. More than 40 sales and service stations ensure short communication links and local availability of trained service engineers. The intelligent spare parts supply enables the rapid delivery of customized kits, which minimizes maintenance intervals as well as freight and operating costs. RWO offers an individually designed range of services: around the world, around the clock, 365 days a year. Following the completion of acquisition proceedings in 2021, RWO is now part of the ERMA FIRST Group of companies.