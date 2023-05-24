2023 May 24 10:13

Sanmar delivers an electric tug HAISEA WAMIS to Canadian operator HaiSea Marine

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered HAISEA WAMIS, the first of three ground-breaking emissions-free battery electric tugs, to HaiSea Marine where it will operate at LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, according to the company's release.

Based on the ElectRA 2800SX, HAISEA WAMIS is the first electric tug to be exported from Turkey; the first electric tug in Canada and the first electric tug based on a design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd to be completed and delivered.

It will shortly be joined by the all ElectRA series tugs HAISEA WEE’GIT and HAISEA BRAVE as part of a five tug deal with HaiSea Marine, a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan ULC, which also includes the LNG powered tugs HAISEA KERMODE and HAISEA WARRIOR, Canada’s first LNG tugboats.

Sanmar will have delivered totally 7 of its ElectRA ‘Tugs of the Future’ this year. 2 will be delivered to South and Central America operator SAAM Towage, 1 to Bukser og Berging in Norway and 1 to Sanmar’s own fleet in Turkey.

Measuring 28.40 m in length, with a moulded beam of 13.00 m and least moulded depth of 5.60 m, the ElectRA 2800SX electric harbour tugs have 6.000 kWh of battery storage system, and achieve 70 tonnes bollard pull. HAISEA WAMIS, HAISEA WEE’GIT and HAISEA BRAVE will perform all their ship berthing and unberthing missions on battery power alone.

With ample clean hydroelectric power available in Kitimat, the harbour tugs will be able to recharge from dedicated shore charging facilities at their berths between jobs, effectively resulting in them achieving the sustainability dream of zero emissions.