2023 May 23 18:03

TiL MSC orders 9 gantry cranes

TiL MSC is continuing its program at its TPO/TNMSC container terminals with an order for nine new electric gantry cranes, according to Haropa Port's release. This is a world first for french ports, confirming the group's presence in Le Havre and raising the initial investment from €700 million to €900 million.



Manufactured in China by ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited), the gantry cranes will have a capacity of 27 rows of containers and will be able to handle the largest container ships in the world (24,000 TEU). Equipped with electric motors, they will be powered by HAROPA PORT.

In fact, as part of the Port 2000 quayside electrification program, HAROPA PORT will be able to provide electrical power to the ships as well as to the gantries.

This first phase of investment of 200 million euros will enable the terminal to have 15 gantries by the end of 2024 (instead of 11). Eventually, Til MSC plans to make further acquisitions for a total of 24 gantries on site.