Incat Tasmania completes bespoke high speed catamaran for South Korea

  2023 May 23

    Australian high speed craft specialist Incat Tasmania has handed over its latest building project, the 76 metre high speed passenger catamaran El Dorado Express is now on her delivery voyage to new owner Daezer Ferry of South Korea, according to the company's release.

    Reflecting the exacting requirements of her owners the bespoke new ferry, Incat Hull 099, is predominately a passenger craft with ramp and cargo space forward.

    She will operate for Daezer Ferry on the crossing between Pohang and Ulleung, an island 117 nautical miles off the eastern coast of South Korea supporting the needs of local residents and providing a service for tourists to the Islands.

    Incat Tasmania Chairman Robert Clifford says Incat is no stranger to Korean waters having delivered its first vessel to the region in 1995, the still highly regarded Sunflower.

    The El Dorado Express will provide passengers with a smooth ride and enhanced onboard experience thanks to Incat’s tried and proven evolved wave-piercing hullform and centre-bow arrangement.

    Designed by Revolution Design the El Dorado Express is a truly fast vessel, reaching an impressive speed of 50.2 knots on sea trials with 100 tonnes deadweight.

    On board El Dorado Express passengers can enjoy an abundance of natural light in a high-quality interior featuring comfortable seating, durable timber-look walkways and tasteful bulkhead panelling. The stylish accommodation is situated across two decks: Tier 1 with seating for Tourist passengers and Tier 2 for both Business and VIP classes.

    The aft end of Tier 2 boasts 92 luxurious Eknes Pacific Sleeper-1400 VIP seats affording every comfort at sea. Dividing the VIP area from the forward-facing Business lounge is a bar serving food and snacks. A services block houses male and female toilets as well as the lower wheelhouse electronics room. In this lounge Eknes has also supplied the 352 reclining seats from its Supa Nova range.

    The remainder of the vessel’s seating is found on the lower deck. The space is divided by a centrally located kiosk, food preparation area and bar with wide counter area allowing customers easy viewing and access while preventing crowding and long lines. At the aft end of Tier 1, a room is provided for passengers wishing to travel with their pets. A well-appointed crew mess divides the pet room from a patient room, provided for the benefit of patient transfer from the island to the mainland.

    Evacuation facilities for passengers and crew on board El Dorado Express comprise four Liferaft Systems Australia Marine Evacuation Stations, two port and two starboard.

    Situated atop the passenger deck, El Dorado Express’s wheelhouse features the latest navigation, monitoring, and control equipment.

    The vessel offers views from raised helm seating, with all instruments fitted in dark grey and black consoles to aid night vision and minimise distraction. For docking, wing station controls are provided. A separate ship’s office and lounge is located aft of the bridge where crew can lay-out charts, plan voyages or relax from day-to-day activities.

    High levels of operability are key and nowhere is this more evident than in El Dorado Express’s spacious machinery rooms. The craft is equipped with four Caterpillar C280-16 engines which each deliver 6,000kW at 100% MCR. Each engine drives a steerable Kongsberg Kamewa S90-4 waterjet via a Reintjes VLJ 4431 gearbox.

    Supplying electrical power are two Caterpillar C7.1 generators rated at 200 ekW each and 380V, 60Hz.

    The ship left Hobart in the afternoon of 22nd May on delivery voyage from Hobart to Pohang under the control of her new Korean crew, with an Incat electronics technician and mechanical engineer on board. El Dorado will re-fuel at Gladstone, Port Moresby and Davao in the Philippines.

