2023 May 5 17:06

IRENA and thyssenkrupp agree to accelerate green hydrogen solutions

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a partnership agreement with thyssenkrupp aimed at advancing the green transformation in pursuit of global development and Paris Agreement goals, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, both organisations will work together and share knowledge on the large-scale production and supply of green hydrogen and other green energy carriers and their transport – along the entire hydrogen value chain in demand, supply and infrastructure. The agreement has been signed by IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera and thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz in a virtual ceremony today.



The scope of the collaboration includes identifying green hydrogen applications based on different industries and potential domestic hydrogen demand and developing the business case for green hydrogen as a major contributor to deep decarbonization.

With a focus on driving green solutions further, both sides will also engage with a broad range of stakeholders within IRENA’s Collaborative Framework on Green Hydrogen, Coalition for Action and the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization.