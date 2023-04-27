2023 April 27 14:41

Cargotec plans a separation of Kalmar and Hiab

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has decided to investigate and initiate a process to potentially separate its core businesses Kalmar and Hiab into two standalone companies, according to MacGregor. Cargotec’s intention would be to separate Kalmar as a new listed company by means of a partial demerger from Cargotec. Based on the initial assessment, the Board of Directors of Cargotec has estimated that the separation of Kalmar and Hiab could unlock shareholder value by allowing both businesses to pursue sustainable profitable growth opportunities independently.

The planning of the potential partial demerger is intended to be carried out during 2023 and the potential execution and separate listing of Kalmar on Nasdaq Helsinki would, if carried out, take place in 2024. As announced by Cargotec on 14 November 2022, MacGregor, which is currently one of the three business areas of Cargotec, will not be part of Cargotec’s portfolio in the future.

Therefore, in parallel, Cargotec’s focus remains to continue looking for a solution for MacGregor during 2024. If the planned actions are completed, there would be three separate businesses, Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor.

The planned partial demerger would be a logical next step in Cargotec’s previously announced aim to increase the independence of its businesses. The aim of the planned transaction is to create two focused world-leading listed companies:

Kalmar, a technology forerunner in container handling and heavy logistics with strong market positions, geared to grow by making the industry electrified and more sustainable

Hiab, an industry pioneer in on-road load handling with a strong track record of profitable growth and attractive M&A potential.



Based on the Board of Director’s initial assessment, the planned partial demerger would be expected to improve Kalmar and Hiab’s business performance through higher agility, decisiveness and stronger management focus. In addition, as two standalone businesses, the companies could achieve faster organic and inorganic growth thanks to a more tailored capital allocation strategy and flexible access to external capital.

Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.