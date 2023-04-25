2023 April 25 08:11

Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry

Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry - entirely powered by electricity. The Norwegian shipping company Torghatten AS is behind the initiative and will operate the passenger ferry between the Stockholm islands of Kungsholmen and Södermalm, according to the company's release.



The idea of autonomous urban ferries started at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim. Based on the researchers' results, the company Zeabuz was founded, in which Torghatten AS is a co-owner. The aim is to create more sustainable urban mobility.



Torghatten also assures that the self-driving boat technology is tested and safe.



The ferry will start operating in Stockholm in June 2023.