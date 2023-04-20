2023 April 20 15:33

Maritime Technologies Forum and Lloyd's Register's release a new report on gaps when operating with alternative fuels

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF), in association with Lloyd's Register (LR), has released a new report on current gaps in operational management practices and crew training requirements and issued recommendations on how to close those gaps to accelerate safe maritime decarbonisation, according to LR's release.

The review identifies the gaps to achieve safe maritime decarbonisation within three existing Conventions / Codes: The International Safety Management (ISM) Code, International convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and The Maritime Labour Convention (MLC); and makes suitable recommendations to close these gaps. The report also highlights the perceived urgency to close these gaps so that the maritime industry can better prioritise limited resources.

To be able to meet the required decarbonisation targets, all industry-relevant stakeholders could collaborate towards safe adoption of alternative fuels including on key issues in relation to the three regulations that are discussed in this report:

ISM: Identification of hazards and risks from operation of alternative fuels is essential for the development and implementation of the safety management system, emergency procedures and related maintenance activities.

STCW: Industry collaboration is needed to address current regulatory uncertainties,

insufficiencies within model courses and inconsistent implementation of training. Considering the need for funding the future training course development and delivery, a fraction of future revenues from market-based measures might be earmarked appropriately.

MLC: Reference to alternative fuels could be made in Part B of the Code and international guidelines which will ensure that the member States will address the relevant requirements in their national legislation.



