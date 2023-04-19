2023 April 19 18:06

IMO's study on the readiness and availability of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels is submitted to the Marine Environment Protection Committee

A study on the readiness and availability of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels, commissioned by IMO under its Future Fuels and Technology for Low- and Zero-Carbon Shipping Project (FFT Project), has been submitted to the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80), according to IMO's release.

Amongst the key findings, the study suggests that achieving a more ambitious decarbonization pathway than business as usual is feasible, with a strengthened level of ambition and implementation of further GHG reduction measures. The study was completed by Ricardo-AEA Ltd and DNV, under the first phase of the FFT project.

The project was launched in September 2022, to support GHG emissions reduction from international shipping. It provides technical analysis to the Organization in support of policy discussions held in the Committee and its subsidiary bodies. On the basis of the identified state-of-play and projections on global uptake and dissemination of low- and zero-carbon marine technology and fuels, the study assesses different decarbonization scenarios for international shipping.

The main findings, including a summary report of the study, have been submitted to MEPC 80 (MEPC80/INF10), in order to help inform Member States as they work towards the revision of the Initial IMO GHG Strategy by providing a feasibility analysis on possible strengthened levels of ambition. The study was partly funded by the IMO GHG TC Trust Fund.