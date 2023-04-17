2023 April 17 09:35

MPA and Shell sign MoU to accelerate maritime decarbonisations efforts in Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd (Shell) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand collaboration on the maritime decarbonisation efforts in Singapore, according to MPA's release.

As part of the five-year MoU, MPA and Shell will work together to advance the adoption of electric harbour craft and the development of low-and-zero-carbon fuels in Singapore.

To support the adoption of electric harbour craft, MPA and Shell will identify energy-related development opportunities. This includes collaboration on charging infrastructure for electric harbour craft. Both parties will also work together on the research and development of low-and-zero-carbon fuels. This includes the training of crew in the handling, operations and maintenance of vessels operating on such fuels.

The MoU signing took place at an event held by Shell to unveil the first of a series of electric ferries in Singapore, and the first for Shell globally, held at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore on Pulau Bukom. Shell worked with a Singaporean homegrown shipbuilder and shipowner, Penguin International, on the first fully-electric ferry service in Singapore. Penguin is the turnkey designer, builder, owner and operator of the electric ferries and their rapid shore chargers.

Dubbed by Penguin as the Electric Dream project, the first electric ferry, Penguin Refresh, is scheduled to commence operations in May, ferrying Shell personnel, contractors, and visitors between Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal and Pulau Bukom. Two additional electric ferries will be operational in August 2023.

MPA will work with Shell to make its charging facilities at Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore available for other electric harbour craft users. Shell is also exploring the feasibility of expanding the shore charging infrastructure on the island.