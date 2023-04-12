2023 April 12 11:52

Functioning of Federal Customs Service’ IT system in the Far East restored almost completely

Customs operation in checkpoints are being conducted with electronic processing of documents

Functioning of the unified information system of the Far East customs authorities has been restored almost completely after a cyber attack on April 10, 2023. Auto-registration and auto-release is functioning, FCS of Russia said in its Telegram Messenger.

As of 8 a.m., April 12, Far East Customs has registered 1,057 declarations with 729 issued, which is above the average level, according to FCS.

According to an earlier report of IAA PortNews, Federal Customs Service IT resources came under a cyber attack on April 10, 2023. There were some failures in the functioning of the unified information system of customs authorities. The performance of customs information systems was partially restored on April 11.