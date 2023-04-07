2023 April 7 12:18

Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY

A considerable growth was demonstrated in transportation of fertilizers and coal, 3.9 and 1.9 times respectively

In January-March 2023, the Russian Railways’ network transported 1,733,700 loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes, 5% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s press center. Transportation of containers on domestic routes amounted to663.7 thousand TEU (+6.4%), according to Russian Railways.

Transportation of loaded containers on all routes rose by 9.7% to 1,272,700 TEU, or 18.2 million tonnes of cargo (+11.6%) including 208.2 thousand TEU chemicals and soda (+5.7%, year-on-year); timber – 137.4 thousand (-0.9%); industrial goods – 104 thousand (-13%); machines, machine tools and engines – 107.8 thousand (+8.7%); fabricated metal products – 100.3 thousand (-5.2%); paper – 96.1 thousand (+6.5%); cars and components – 88.9 thousand (+36%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 65 thousand (up 3.9 times); ferrous metal – 66.1 thousand (+8.1%); miscellaneous and groupage freight – 42.9 thousand (-8.6%); construction materials – 42.7 thousand (+12.3%); non-ferrous metal – 30.2 thousand (-16.9%); crude and petroleum products – 23 thousand (+22.9%); grain – 22.6 thousand (up 2.2 times); fish – 9.3 thousand (+17.6%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 6.8 thousand (-38.8%); coal – 5 thousand (up 1.9 times); butter and animal meat – 5.6 thousand (-5%); fruit & vegetables and potatoes – 5.1 thousand (up 1.4 times); milled products – 2.8 thousand (+7.6%); miscellaneous food products – 67.2 thousand (+33.9%).

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the network of Russian Railways loaded 305.5 million tonnes of cargo in 3M’2023, down 0.8%, year-on-year.