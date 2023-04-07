2023 April 7 09:08

Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery

Kilimanjaro VIII, a new 53-metre passenger ferry designed by digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther and built by Hobart-based shipyard Richardson Devine Marine, has been handed over for delivery after undergoing sea trials in Hobart, Tasmania, according to Incat's release.

Kilimanjaro VIII is the 11th Incat Crowther-designed vessel for Azam Marine and the eighth built by Richardson Devine Marine.

The vessel is larger than its predecessor, Kilimanjaro VII, and is capable of transporting up to 620 passengers at speeds in excess of 30 knots.

The main deck has an internal capacity of 340 as well as a large kiosk area and five bathrooms.

Kilimanjaro VIII has been designed for streamlined and efficient boarding featuring Azam Marine’s signature parallel boarding system, which sees five ramps per side load passengers and cargo in segregated flows. This proven system increases operational efficiency and safety by ensuring passenger classes and luggage trolleys remain separated during boarding.



Kilimanjaro VIII has been handed over Azam Marine and is en route to Tanzania, where it will enter service shortly after delivery.