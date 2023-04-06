2023 April 6 17:35

Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG

Liebherr Container Cranes has announced the sale of a new hybrid rubber Tyre gantry crane (RTG) to Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), at Dublin Port, according to the company's release. The new RTG has a span of 25.9 meters, which is seven containers plus a truck lane wide, and a lift height of 21 meters, which is one over six containers high and a safe working load of 41 tonnes.



The LES 200 is a state-of-the-art capacitor system that effectively captures and preserves the energy produced during hoist lowering and braking, which would otherwise go to waste. The captured energy is redeployed during peak demand to reduce the overall energy consumption and emissions of the RTG. The system not only benefits the environment but also ensures cost savings by reducing running and maintenance expenses.

The solution is available on both new machines and as a retrofittable solution via Liebherr Transform.