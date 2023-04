2023 April 1 15:32

IMO: Portugal accedes to ship recycling convention

Ship recycling yards are required to provide a Ship Recycling Plan

Portugal is the latest country to accede to IMO's treaty for safe and environmentally-sound ship recycling – the Hong Kong Convention. The Convention covers the design, construction, operation and maintenance of ships, and preparation for ship recycling in order to facilitate safe and environmentally sound recycling, without compromising the safety and operational efficiency of ships, IMO said in its media release.



Under the treaty, ships to be sent for recycling are required to carry an inventory of hazardous materials, specific to each ship. Ship recycling yards are required to provide a Ship Recycling Plan, specifying the manner in which each ship will be recycled, depending on its particulars and its inventory.



Portugal's H.E. Mr. Nuno e Brito, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Portugal to IMO deposited the instrument of accession with IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim on 28 March.



The 20 Contracting States to the Convention represent 30.16% of the gross tonnage of the world's merchant shipping.



Contracting States include: Belgium, Congo, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Serbia, Spain and Türkiye.