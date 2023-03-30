  • Home
  • 2023 March 30 18:07

    Belize, Japan and Portugal join the 2012 Cape Town Agreement

    Belize, Japan and Portugal have become the latest countries to show their support for the safety of fishing vessels by becoming contracting parties to the fishing vessel safety treaty, the 2012 Cape Town Agreement.

    The 2012 Cape Town Agreement (CTA) will bring in mandatory safety requirements for fishing vessels when it enters into force. It now has 20 parties.

    The CTA, which will enter into force 12 months after at least 22 States, with an aggregate 3,600 fishing vessels meeting the length requirements operating on the high seas, must express their consent to be bound by it.

    The CTA will apply to fishing vessels of 24 metres in length and over. It includes provisions addressing stability and associated seaworthiness, machinery and electrical installations, life-saving appliances, communications equipment and fire protection, as well as fishing vessel construction.

    More than 50 countries signed the "Torremolinos Declaration", following a Ministerial Conference held in Spain in October 2019, indicating their determination to ratify the Agreement by its tenth anniversary (i.e. 11 October 2022). There are, at present, 20 Contracting States to the CTA with approximately 2,000 qualifying fishing vessels. These are: Belgium, Belize, Congo, Cook Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Kenya, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa and Spain.

fishery, IMO  


2023 March 30

18:23 Konecranes launches new Zero4 program to receive EUR 70 million from Business Finland
18:17 NORDEN partner with Spar Shipping on use of biofuel
18:07 Belize, Japan and Portugal join the 2012 Cape Town Agreement
17:54 Transport hub for Russia’s export grain to be created in Iran
17:31 RF Government to finalize plans on development of transport corridors
17:29 NORDEN enters Capesize segment
17:23 Seaspan gets more than $2 billion in contracts to Canadian companies for the design and construction of new, large non-combat vessels
17:20 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessel Wan Hai 331
17:15 Meyer Werft announces keel laying for Disney Treasure
17:06 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency approves expansion of Zvezda shipyard’s capacity
16:45 The combined EBIT of 12 largest shipping lines reach USD 95bn in 2022
16:26 Wartsila launches world-first radical derating solution for two-stroke engines
16:25 DP World sets new Southampton record for handling containers on ship
16:05 Hyundai GLOVIS partners with GoodFuels on first biofuel bunkering for a Korean flagged PCTC vessel
15:42 EU agrees stronger legislation to accelerate the rollout of renewable energy
15:29 TransContainer launches service for cargo traffic to China via Saint Petersburg
15:20 LR awards AiP to Hyundai Heavy Industries for its new Onboard Guidance System
15:04 SCZONE signs a framework business agreement with Suez Canal Container Terminal Company
14:57 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents until 30 June 2023
14:32 MacGregor receives a large order for RoRo equipment for dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Sallaum Lines
14:28 ScottishPower formalises a £1.3billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm
13:54 COSCO SHIPPING Ports total throughput increases by 0.6% to 130,107,074 TEU in 2022
12:58 Alfa Laval joins the Global CCS Institute
12:46 USC’s Lotos Shipyard starts cutting steel for lead container ship of Project 00108
12:22 Sergey Kulikov appointed as General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
12:01 MAN Energy Solutions’ MAN 49/60DF engine receives Type Approval
11:45 Dredging works commenced on Volga-Caspian Canal
11:33 Port of Houston container volumes up 15% in February 2023
11:04 VARD Electro AS signs multi-million-euro project with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
10:41 Global long-term container rates down by 24% since August 2022 - Xeneta
10:23 RC Dock receives Class Approval from RINA for new remotely controlled unmanned workboats
10:11 RosGeo invested about RUB 500 million in equipment of ships in 2022
09:58 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore сollaborates with Bluenergy Solutions to launch Proof of Value project for clean tidal energy
09:24 Ordering of special ships for tourism is easier than modernization of research vessels for cruises - RosGeo

2023 March 29

19:28 The problem of excess stock in Russia’s Far Eastern ports is settled – Vladimir Putin
18:37 ABP and Sizewell C plan to develop Direct Air Capture facility at Port of Lowestoft
18:06 Port of Savannah adds 55 hybrid yard cranes
17:46 ADNOC LS unveils Integrated Logistics Services Platform
17:30 Roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports” to be held in online format on 25 April 2023
17:16 Inland ports welcome a a deal on the requirements for Alternative Fuel Infrastructure
17:03 Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil Company sign agreement to substantially increase oil supplies
16:49 IMO CARES project receives a further round of funding from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
16:31 Poseidon Acquisition acquires all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas
16:26 DP World expands offering at the Port of Berbera in Somaliland with new edible oil terminal
16:14 Fuel oil and VGO shipments from Russian ports to Singapore and Malaysia could exceed 1.1 million metric tonnes in March
15:43 Moín Container Terminal receives its third largest vessel
15:27 Russian Railways to increase Eastern Polygon capacity by 9.5% this year
15:13 Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather - Reuters
14:59 USC General Director named flammability and price of composite materials as key factors hindering their use in shipbuilding
14:12 ICS publishes new landmark practical medical guide
13:42 Wartsila to supply the engines for Celebrity Cruises’ new ship
13:23 Lead bulkers for grain exports to be launched in 2025-2026 — Rosagroleasing
13:12 DNV upgrades AFI platform to promote data-sharing and accelerate transition to zero-carbon shipping
12:42 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new Floating Liquified Natural Gas unit
12:08 Eight new LNG carriers will feature Wartsila reliquefaction systems
11:36 NYK to make Mitsubishi Ore Transport its wholly-owned subsidiary
11:12 Tianjin Port Development announces 2022 results
11:00 DP World opens one-stop refrigerated container facility in Sydney
10:56 Belarus exports its cargo via 20 Russian ports at preferential tariffs – PM Roman Golovchenko
10:45 Greek fleet shrinks for the first time since 2018