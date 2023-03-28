2023 March 28 15:24

Equinor announces two rig contracts and a collaboration agreement with Transocean

Equinor, on behalf of several licences, has awarded contracts for the use of Transocean Encourage, mainly in the Norwegian Sea, and Transocean Enabler, for the Johan Castberg field. At the same time, the companies have signed a strategic collaboration agreement, according to the company's release.

The rigs have been on eight-year contracts with Equinor that expire on 1 December 2023 and 1 April 2024, respectively. This will be the first contract extension since the rigs were built, as so-called Cat D rigs, specialised for Norwegian conditions.

The drilling programme in the Norwegian Sea consists of nine wells to be drilled on the Tyrihans, Verdande, Andvare and Vigdis fields located in the Tampen area of the North Sea.

Verdande and Andvare will be tied in to the Norne field. The drilling programme also include exploration wells, and may be further extended, adding six wells. The estimated total value of the nine wells is about USD 191 million, and the drilling campaign is expected to start on 1 December.

On the Johan Castberg field, Transocean Enabler will have a fixed drilling programme of 19 wells and options on another eight wells. The total contract value is estimated at USD 415 million, the fixed part accounting for USD 295 million. The new contract will come into effect between 1 April and 1 July 2024.



The strategic collaboration agreement will drive improvements in technology and innovation related to safety, efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions.



The estimated contract values include drilling services such as casing running, wastewater treatment, cuttings management and two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The agreement with Transocean Enabler also includes wired drill pipe services.

Transocean Encourage and Transocean Enabler are 6th generation fully winterised, harsh environment semisubmersible rigs with automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. In addition to these two rigs, Transocean Spitsbergen also has a contract with Equinor for the next few years.