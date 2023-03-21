2023 March 21 11:32

Samskip, duisport and TX Logistik will jointly operate the logport III combined transport terminal in Duisburg in future

Samskip, duisport and TX Logistik AG will jointly operate the CT terminal at logport III in Duisburg-Hohenbudberg in the future, according to Samskip's release. For this purpose, the three partners have founded the new company "Ziel Terminal GmbH". Samskip will hold 49.8 percent of the shares, duisport and TX Logistik each will hold 25.1 percent respectively. The terminal will be leased on a long-term basis by duisport to the joint venture.

The terminal partnership signed by the three owners is currently still subject to approval by the European competition authorities.

Approval is expected in the next few weeks.

Currently TX Logistik, which is responsible for international rail freight transport within the Mercitalia Group (Gruppo FS Italiane), already operates two round trips per week between Duisburg and Katrineholm in Sweden for Samskip. The Duisburg terminal is located in a strategic geographical position, in the heart of Germany, in an important industrial zone, along the main trade interchange axis of Europe," says Gianpiero Strisciuglio.

The 140,000-square-meter terminal facility in Duisburg-Hohenbudberg has seven transshipment tracks, each 720 meters long, two shunting tracks and two high-performance gantry cranes for transshipment between road and rail. The annual handling capacity is up to 250,000 loading units.

In addition, terminal operations can rely on modern IT and communications technology such as a control tower system for the pre-planning of terminal activities and exception management. Other high standards include high-tech gate functions, OCR scanning for registration, security, order prioritization and truck parking allocation. In addition, various facilities are available, such as cross-docking or railcar repair.