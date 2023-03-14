2023 March 14 16:35

KENC completes engineering project for the new heavy lift crane of Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Orca

KENC has successfully completed the assignment which entailed detailed engineering support for the new heavy lift crane of Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Orca, according to the company's release.

KENC supported GustoMSC with design and engineering work for the secondary steel (stairs, platforms, access to maintenance locations) of the boom and A-frame of the crane.

The Wind Orca has now a total lifting capacity of 1600mT, compared with a previous capacity of 1200mT.

KENC Engineering designs and fabricates bespoke equipment for the offshore energy industry. For over 20 years the company delivers complex equipment for leading contractors in the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industry.