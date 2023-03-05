2023 March 5 16:38

ICTSI South Pacific welcome Meratus Line’s PNG service

ICTSI South Pacific, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit in Papua New Guinea (PNG), welcomed the maiden call of the newly launched PNG Express service by Meratus Line, one of Indonesia’s leading maritime and logistics operators.



The PNG Express is the first Indonesian service to operate in Papua New Guinea. It offers direct connections to Indonesia via Jakarta and Surabaya, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and East Timor via Dili, and launches every 28 days.



The Meratus Gorontalo, the first vessel to sail under the PNG Express service, made its inaugural calls to Motukea International Container Terminal (MIT) in Port Moresby on 22 February, and to South Pacific International Container Terminal in Lae on 26 February.



SPICT recently commissioned two new post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes, the first of its kind and the largest port equipment in PNG. MIT, on the other hand, added another mobile harbor crane to enhance capacity and productivity.