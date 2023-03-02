2023 March 2 14:34

ABB and Pace CCS partner to drive carbon capture and storage growth

ABB and Pace CCS join forces to deliver a solution that reduces the cost of integrating carbon capture and storage (CCS) into new and existing industrial operations, according to the company's release.



Working to make the capture, transportation and storage of industrial carbon dioxide emissions more accessible, ABB has signed a partnership agreement with Pace CCS, a global leader in engineering solutions for this market.

Together, the two companies will apply their respective expertise to make it easier for industrial companies to implement CCS infrastructure by lowering the CAPEX and operational investment required to enter this market.

CCS involves capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial processes and then transporting these from where it was produced, via ship or in a pipeline, to be stored underground. For countries to achieve their net-zero commitments, uptake by industry needs to grow 120-fold by 2050, according to McKinsey & Company analysis. If successful, CCS alone could be responsible for reducing carbon emissions generated by the industrial sector by 45 percent.



The ABB and Pace CCS partnership will address this through use of digital twin technology, which provides a virtual replica of a real, physical process or facility. The technology simulates the design stage and tests scenarios to deliver proof of concept to ensure the design is fit for purpose. This will demonstrate to customers how they can smoothly transition into CCS operations. The solution will map out various scenarios, including subsurface modelling, and will incorporate ABB Ability OPTIMAX energy management system to forecast and manage power consumption.



ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

Pace CCS is the world’s leading provider of engineering design to the CCS and blue hydrogen industries. An independent, knowledge-driven team with deep experience on dozens of CCS projects worldwide, offering full-chain CCS/H2 engineering, from capture to storage.