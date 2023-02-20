2023 February 20 18:00

Kalmar Eco reachstackers to help PSA Italy cut fuel costs and emissions at Genoa terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a large order to supply PSA Italy with a total of eight Kalmar Eco reachstackers for deployment at their Genova Pra’ and SECH container terminals. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2023 order intake and the machines are scheduled for delivery during Q2 2023, according to the company's release.

PSA Italy, Part of PSA International, operates two container terminals in the Port of Genoa – PSA Genova Pra’ and PSA SECH – and one in the Port of Venice. Together they handle approximately two million containers each year, and employ around 1,000 people.

The machines delivered to PSA Italy will come with a fuel saving guarantee, which improves financial predictability through an agreed and fixed level of fuel consumption based on the cargo handling drive cycle. They will also include Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns data into actionable, impactful insights – and a variety of add-on safety features including a fire-suppression system.

The Kalmar Eco reachstacker uses a much smaller engine than traditional solutions, reducing fuel consumption and emissions without compromising productivity. It also offers an improved overall driving experience with smoother acceleration and less cabin noise.



