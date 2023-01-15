2023 January 15 11:19

CSSC bags over $10bn in LNG carriers orders in 2022 - Seatrade

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has made breakthrough in large-size LNG carrier construction market and securing 49 large-size LNG carrier orders in 2022, according to Seatrade.



In the past year, CSSC has inked 49 large-size LNG carrier orders and it’s market share has been increased from less than 7% to almost 30%. The total contract value of the orders exceeded $10 billion.

Starting from the beginning of 2020, CSSC initiated large-size LNG carrier construction capacity enhancement project, and brought in Jiangnan Shipyard and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry join with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to become the three major yards capable of building large-size LNG carriers.

In 2022, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding set the record of the largest LNG carrier order in China’s shipbuilding history by receiving 12 vessels for CNOOC’s LNG project, along with the first massive LNG carrier order from international clients for Qatar LNG projects.





