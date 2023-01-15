2023 January 15 09:11

China set to launch first 5G cruise ship - Ecns.cn

China will debut the world's first cruise ship covered by a 5G network later this year, thanks to a collaboration reached between CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Ltd's own cruise brand Adora Cruises and China Telecom Corp Ltd Shanghai Branch, according to Ecns.cn.

Adora Cruises has partnered with Shanghai Telecom, a major 5G network service provider in China, to bring 5G connectivity to its first China-built large cruise ship.

This partnership marks a major milestone, as it is the first time a 5G network has been installed on a cruise ship in the world and sets a new standard for connectivity and convenience, according to a press release on Thursday.



Adora Cruises is working towards a future where guests can enjoy an enhanced cruise experience with 5G connectivity and access to all-around multimedia and real-time interaction, the company said.



CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Ltd is a joint-venture between the world's largest shipbuilder China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and Carnival Corp & plc, the world's largest leisure travel company.

The cruise company's first two China-built large cruise ships are currently under construction at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Corp, and will be operated under the brand name of Adora in the future.

The first 135,500-gross-ton Adora cruise ship is expected to start its journey by the end of 2023, while the second vessel is currently still being designed and constructed.