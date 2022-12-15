2022 December 15 17:34

Kalmar to empower Andersen & Morck sustainability journey with electric equipment and services

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order of one Kalmar Electric Reachstacker and one Kalmar Eco reachstacker from Andersen & Mørck to their Borg Port facilities in Fredrikstad, Norway, according to the company's release. The agreement, including the reachstackers and a full Kalmar Care service contract for the equipment, has been booked in Cargotec’s 2022 Q4 order intake. The units are scheduled for delivery during 2023.

Andersen & Mørck, a privately owned Norwegian company, has more than 150 years of experience in international transportation and port logistics. The new Kalmar equipment will complement the current fleet to a total of four Kalmar reachstackers and two forklifts, and speed up container handling at their location.



Kalmar’s electrically powered reachstackers are equipped with a range of modular battery options as well as charging solutions and lifting capacity up to 45 tonnes.

Kalmar offers the wide range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.